WAR ON IRAN
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Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran: Iran's Araghchi
Following deadly US-Israeli strike on Bushehr nuclear plant, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says attacks on petrochemical facilities reveal "real objectives".
Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran: Iran's Araghchi
The attack came as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28. / Reuters
April 4, 2026

The Iranian foreign minister said that "radioactive fallout will end life in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) capitals, not Tehran," following the US-Israeli air strikes that hit Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant.

"Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine?

"Israel-US have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran," Abbas Araghchi said through US social media company X on Saturday.

Attacks on Iranian petrochemical facilities also reveal "real objectives," Araghchi argued.

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Earlier in the day, US and Israeli strikes hit Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, killing one person.

The attack came as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

RelatedTRT World - Russia prepares final evacuation of staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
SOURCE:AA
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