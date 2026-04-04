The Iranian foreign minister said that "radioactive fallout will end life in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) capitals, not Tehran," following the US-Israeli air strikes that hit Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant.

"Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine?

"Israel-US have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran," Abbas Araghchi said through US social media company X on Saturday.

Attacks on Iranian petrochemical facilities also reveal "real objectives," Araghchi argued.