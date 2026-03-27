The attacks that targeted Iran's largest steel factories contradict US President Donald Trump's deadline for diplomacy.

"Israel has hit two of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites, among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US.

"The attack contradicts POTUS's (US President Donald Trump's) extended deadline for diplomacy," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said through X.

Tehran will impose a "heavy price for Israeli crimes", Araghchi argued.

The top Iranian diplomat's remarks came after the US and Israel targeted Iran's Khuzestan and Mobarakeh steel companies, among the country's most strategic and largest steel factories.