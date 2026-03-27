WAR ON IRAN
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US-Israeli attacks on steel factories contradict Trump's extended diplomacy: Iran
Iran's reaction comes after a US-Israeli offensive targeted Khuzestan and Mobarakeh steel companies, among the country's largest steel producers.
US-Israeli attacks on steel factories contradict Trump's extended diplomacy: Iran
Iran says attacks on its largest steel factories contradict US deadline for diplomacy / Reuters
March 27, 2026

The attacks that targeted Iran's largest steel factories contradict US President Donald Trump's deadline for diplomacy.

"Israel has hit two of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites, among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the US.

"The attack contradicts POTUS's (US President Donald Trump's) extended deadline for diplomacy," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said through X.

Tehran will impose a "heavy price for Israeli crimes", Araghchi argued.

The top Iranian diplomat's remarks came after the US and Israel targeted Iran's Khuzestan and Mobarakeh steel companies, among the country's most strategic and largest steel factories.

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Iran's Revolutionary Guards also warned employees of the region's industrial sites "that have American shareholders as well as heavy industries allied with the Zionist regime to leave their workplaces immediately" as they vowed to carry out retaliatory attacks.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - US-Israeli war on Iran could 'end in weeks, not months': Rubio
SOURCE:AA, AFP
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