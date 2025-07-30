BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump signs order to justify 50 percent tariffs on Brazil over Bolsonaro prosecution
Citing a legal emergency, Trump imposes steep tariffs on Brazil and sanctions a top judge, accusing the government of suppressing speech and targeting Bolsonaro.
Trump signs order to justify 50 percent tariffs on Brazil over Bolsonaro prosecution
Trump signs order to justify 50% tariffs on Brazil over Bolsonaro prosecution / AP
July 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to impose 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods, justifying the move by declaring that Brazil’s treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro and alleged censorship of social media platforms constitute an economic emergency.

The order on Wednesday invokes a 1977 law that allows tariffs during national emergencies.

In this case, Trump cited Brazil’s judiciary as a threat to US interests, particularly its prosecution of Bolsonaro and efforts to pressure tech companies.

Trump had first threatened the tariffs in a letter to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on July 9.

At the time, the legal basis was unclear, as the US recorded a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year, according to US Census Bureau data — not a deficit.

A White House statement said Brazil’s courts attempted to "coerce social media companies and block their users," although it did not name specific platforms.

However, recent court orders in Brazil have targeted companies like X and Rumble.

RECOMMENDED

Deep relationship

Trump has publicly aligned himself with Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly plotting to stay in power after losing the 2022 presidential election to Lula.

Trump faces similar legal troubles in the US over efforts to overturn the 2020 vote.

Also on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, accusing him of restricting free expression. De Moraes is overseeing the criminal case against Bolsonaro.

On July 18, the State Department imposed visa restrictions on several Brazilian judicial officials, including de Moraes.

RelatedTRT Global - Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
Syria warns of 'violent response' as YPG escalates attacks in Aleppo
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations