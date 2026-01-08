French President Emmanuel Macron has delivered a forceful critique of the United States’ foreign policy, accusing Washington of “breaking free from international rules” and drifting away from traditional alliances — a signal of deepening transatlantic tensions as Europe grapples with recent US military and geopolitical moves.

Speaking to French ambassadors at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday, Macron said the United States — long seen as a pillar of the post-World War II international order — was increasingly acting unilaterally, weakening multilateral institutions and fueling global fragmentation.

“We are living in a world of great powers with a real temptation to divide up the world,” he said, underscoring what he described as a growing erosion of shared norms.

His remarks come in the wake of US special forces abducting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a dramatic operation early this month, a move that has sparked global debate over sovereignty and international law.

The military attacks and subsequent US management of Venezuelan affairs have alarmed several European capitals, with critics warning it risks setting a dangerous precedent for interventions abroad.