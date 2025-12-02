WORLD
2 min read
If Europe wants war, then Russia is ready: Putin
The Russian president says European powers have locked themselves out of peace talks because they have cut off contacts with Russia.
If Europe wants war, then Russia is ready: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with journalists as he attends the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want a war with European powers, but was ready to fight if Europe did want a direct conflict with Moscow.

Putin accused European powers of hindering US President Donald Trump's attempts to end the war in Ukraine by putting forward proposals they knew would be "absolutely unacceptable" to Moscow so they could then accuse Russia of not wanting peace.

He said European powers had locked themselves out of peace talks on Ukraine because they had cut off contacts with Russia.

"They are on the side of war," Putin said of European powers.

RelatedTRT World - Geneva document 'refined' after US peace talks: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

'Cut Ukraine off from the sea'

RECOMMENDED

Putin also threatened to sever Ukraine's access to the sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.

"The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle," the Russian president said in televised remarks.

He said Russia would intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels, and would take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

On Saturday, a Ukrainian security official said Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report