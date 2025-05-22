North Korea has said that a major accident occurred the previous day during a ceremony to launch a new warship, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The incident occurred in the eastern port city of Chongjin, where a newly built 5,000-ton destroyer was set to launch, as its stern slid ahead of the bow, causing structural damage and preventing the vessel from fully leaving the shipway.

KCNA attributed the failure to "inexperience" and "operational carelessness."