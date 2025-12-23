The number of deaths from an attack carried out by the SDF in northern Aleppo on Monday has risen to five, according to local authorities.

An official from Aleppo Health Directorate’s Media Office told the state-run Alikhbaria TV that nine people were also injured in the attack that targeted residential neighbourhoods in the city.

SDF terrorists late on Monday targeted a checkpoint between the Shayhan and al-Layramoun roundabouts, as well as the al-Razi Hospital, with machine-gun fire and mortar shells.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said several members of the group were neutralised after the attack.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.