MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Death toll from SDF attack in Syria's Aleppo rises to 5
Nine were also injured in the attack targeting residential neighbourhoods, according to the Aleppo Health Directorate.
Death toll from SDF attack in Syria's Aleppo rises to 5
5 have been killed and several people wounded in Syria’s Aleppo by SDF fire / AA
December 23, 2025

The number of deaths from an attack carried out by the SDF in northern Aleppo on Monday has risen to five, according to local authorities.

An official from Aleppo Health Directorate’s Media Office told the state-run Alikhbaria TV that nine people were also injured in the attack that targeted residential neighbourhoods in the city.

SDF terrorists late on Monday targeted a checkpoint between the Shayhan and al-Layramoun roundabouts, as well as the al-Razi Hospital, with machine-gun fire and mortar shells.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said several members of the group were neutralised after the attack.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

RECOMMENDED

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last December, after 24 years in power.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly SDF shelling in Syria's Aleppo forces dozens to flee: officials
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan