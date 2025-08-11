WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
Anas al-Sharif urges the world not to remain silent and be the bridges that will lead to the liberation of Palestine.
'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine
A blurred image of al-Sharif's remains after Israel's strike in Gaza City / AA
August 11, 2025

Slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, who was assassinated by Israel in its strike on a journalists' tent in Gaza City, has left an emotional will and final message, in which he called on the world not to forget besieged Gaza and the Palestinian people.

In his will, which was shared on his social media accounts following his assassination on Sunday, al-Sharif said he gave "every effort and all my strength to be a support and a voice for my people."

"My hope was that Allah would extend my life so I could return with my family and loved ones to our original town of occupied Asqalan (Al-Majdal). But Allah's will came first, and His decree is final," al-Sharif said.

"I have lived through pain in all its details, tasted suffering and loss many times, yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification."

Al-Sharif left behind a family of four: his mother, his wife, and his two children. He called for his family to be taken care of, especially his daughter and his son, after his assassination by Israel.

"I urge you to stand by them, to be their support after Allah Almighty. If I die, I die steadfast upon my principles," he said.

'Do not forget Gaza'

Al-Sharif also urged everyone to stand with Palestine and its people, especially "innocent children." He also called on everyone to not remain silent and be the bridges that will lead to the liberation of Palestine.

"I entrust you with Palestine — the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person in this world. I entrust you with its people, with its wronged and innocent children who never had the time to dream or live in safety and peace," the slain journalist said.

RECOMMENDED

"I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland," he added.

 He also prayed to Allah in his will to accept him among the martyrs and forgive his sins.

"Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," he concluded his will as saying.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel kills 4 Al Jazeera journalists in its strike in Gaza City

Genocide against journalists

Al-Sharif was one of five journalists that Israel assassinated in its strike on Sunday.

The other assassinated journalists include Mohamed Qraiqea, Ibrahim Dahir, Moumin Alaywa and Mohammed Noufal.

The Gaza Media Office announced in a statement that the number of journalists killed since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 237, following the assassination of the five journalists.

Israel has blocked the entry of international journalists into Gaza in order to suppress the truth about the genocide it's carrying out against the Palestinians.

The last assassination of a journalist in Gaza before the killing of Al Jazeera journalists on Sunday was in late July, after Israel assassinated photo journalist Adam Abu Harbid.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'