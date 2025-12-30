A Saudi-led coalition has said it targeted a large quantity of weapons and combat vehicles destined for Southern Transitional Council forces that were being offloaded from ships at a port in Yemen. The military shipments had come from a UAE port.

Yemen has been engulfed in a years-long internal conflict in which different armed factions loosely grouped under the government and backed by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have turned on each other.

The STC, which seeks to revive the formerly independent state of South Yemen, has in recent weeks swept through swathes of the country, expelling government forces and their allies. The Yemeni government forces and the STC have together fought Iran-backed Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition warned on Saturday that it would back Yemen's government in any military confrontation with separatist forces and has urged them to withdraw "peacefully" from recently seized provinces.

"Early morning, we received a call to evacuate the port of al-Mukalla a quarter of an hour before the strike," an official at the Yemeni port told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"The evacuation was completed, and the strike occurred a quarter of an hour later in a dirt area within the port. The fire is still burning," he said.

The coalition targeted two ships carrying "a large quantity of weapons and combat vehicles to support the Southern Transitional Council forces,” the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

"Given the danger and escalation posed by these weapons, the Coalition air forces carried out a limited military operation this morning targeting weapons and combat vehicles that had been unloaded from the two ships at the port of al-Mukalla," it said.

The ships had arrived from the port of Fujairah, on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, the SPA said, adding that the operation was conducted in accordance with international humanitarian law and that no collateral damage occurred.

Aerial footage showing docked boats and a large number of vehicles driving through the port was shared by the SPA.

‘Sensitive moment’

The latest attack follows December 26 Saudi air strikes on STC positions in Yemen's Hadramawt province. Washington had then called for restraint in the rapidly escalating conflict.