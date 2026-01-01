Chinese war games around Taiwan "unnecessarily" spiked tensions in the region, the US State Department said, calling on Beijing to "cease its military pressure."

"China's military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily. We urge Beijing to exercise restraint, cease its military pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Thursday.

Beijing launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels on Monday and Tuesday this week to encircle Taiwan's main island, saying the drills simulated a blockade of main Taiwanese ports.

Taipei condemned the exercises as "highly provocative."

"The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including by force or coercion," Pigott said.

Trump not concerned