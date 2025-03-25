The Trump administration is finishing a travel ban that would prohibit citizens from a list of blacklisted countries from entering the US, officials told The New York Times and Reuters.

Trump ordered his administration to establish vetting and screening standards and procedures for entry into the US and submit a list of countries that do not meet them by March 21. He also directed officials to identify and potentially remove nationals from earmarked countries who entered the US during the Biden administration.

The order follows a campaign pledge and an initiative from Trump's first day in office. Titled "Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other," it is meant to address "national security and public safety threats."

The order claims it will protect US citizens from "aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes."

Which states will be affected by this ban, and what impacts can international students in Texas expect? Here's what to know.

Spring break warning: Students, faculty advised to postpone international travel plans Which countries will be affected by Trump's travel ban? See 'red list' A list of more than 40 countries whose citizens could be barred or limited from entry into the United States is reportedly under consideration.

According to Reuters, the following "red list" countries are considered to be on the travel ban list:

Sudan, Venezuela, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Libya, Cuba, North Korea, Pakistan and Afghanistan are expected to be added to the list.

Colleges warn international students against traveling abroad in response to the Trump administration's immigration orders, which experts are calling "unprecedented," several institutions of higher education have urged international students not to leave US borders. Leaving the country could result in deportation, a reality some students and staff have already faced.

This month, a physician at Brown traveling back to the US from her home in Lebanon had her visa canceled, and an Indian Ph.D. student at Columbia self-deported to Canada following a raid by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at her apartment.

On March 16, Brown University sent a campus-wide email advising faculty, students and other community members on visas or permanent residency status to postpone personal international travel for spring break, which runs from March 22 to 30. Columbia University and Cornell University released similar guidance on their website this past week. At the end of last year, several institutions warned international students to return to the US before President Donald Trump took office.