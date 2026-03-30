Over the past weeks, mounting evidence from health authorities, journalists, and human rights organisations points to a pattern: health workers, ambulances, and medical facilities are repeatedly being hit in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, a trend similar to the playbook Israelis used in Gaza when they decimated the health infrastructure.

Since early March, at least 40 health workers have been killed and 96 injured, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

Reporting by The Guardian cites Lebanese health authorities saying that at least 128 medical facilities and ambulances have been struck since early March.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that nine paramedics were killed and seven others wounded in five separate attacks on health care in southern Lebanon.

The latest incidents struck medical teams in five separate villages, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a social media post.

He added that the repeated strikes have severely disrupted health services in southern Lebanon. Four hospitals and 51 primary healthcare centres are now closed, with several other facilities operating at reduced capacity, he said.

Amnesty International states Israel has “repeatedly and unlawfully attacked health facilities and medical teams”.

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Israel claims some ambulances are used for militant activity, but Amnesty says no evidence was found in the investigated cases. The Lebanese Ministry of Health also denied the claim. The Israeli military had made a similar claim in 2024.

Field reports from health workers and investigations describe a recurring pattern in southern Lebanon, where an initial air strike hits a civilian area, emergency responders rush to the scene, and then a second strike follows shortly after. It is called a double-tap strike.

This sequence places paramedics, ambulance crews, and rescuers directly in harm’s way at the moment they are trying to save lives. The effect is not only deadly but also deterrent, turning rescue work itself into a high-risk target.