A ranking lawmaker in the US House of Representatives on Thursday announced plans to force a vote next week on a bipartisan resolution requiring congressional approval before launching military strikes on Iran.

Rep. Gregory Meeks joined House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and fellow Reps. Jim Himes, Adam Smith and Ro Khanna in announcing the procedural effort to bring the measure to the House floor.

“As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution,” Meeks said in a statement posted on X.

Related TRT World - US says 'everything is on the table' as Washington presses Iran on nuclear deal

The resolution, introduced by Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, would require President Donald Trump to seek authorisation from Congress before using military force against Iran.

Lawmakers backing the measure argue that the Constitution is clear in granting Congress the authority to declare war and that any unilateral military action would violate that principle.

“This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran.”

“However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risk to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless,” said the statement.