Democrats set to challenge Trump's Iran war authority in House vote
"This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran," Rep. Gregory Meeks says.
Gregory Weldon Meeks is an American lawyer and politician who has been a US representative from New York since 1998. / AP Archive
6 hours ago

A ranking lawmaker in the US House of Representatives on Thursday announced plans to force a vote next week on a bipartisan resolution requiring congressional approval before launching military strikes on Iran.

Rep. Gregory Meeks joined House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and fellow Reps. Jim Himes, Adam Smith and Ro Khanna in announcing the procedural effort to bring the measure to the House floor.

“As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers Resolution,” Meeks said in a statement posted on X.

The resolution, introduced by Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, would require President Donald Trump to seek authorisation from Congress before using military force against Iran.

Lawmakers backing the measure argue that the Constitution is clear in granting Congress the authority to declare war and that any unilateral military action would violate that principle.

“This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran.”

“However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risk to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless,” said the statement.

Supporters of the resolution emphasised that the measure is not an endorsement of the Iranian government but a reaffirmation of congressional war powers.

They maintain that any military action against Iran without prior consultation and authorisation from Congress would be unconstitutional.

Last week, two representatives — Josh Gottheimer and Mike Lawler — opposed the war powers resolution, arguing that the measure would undermine the US’ ability to respond to threats posed by Iran.

Earlier Thursday, a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US in Geneva, Switzerland.

The talks come amid a significant US military build-up in the Persian Gulf region, alongside a series of recent drills conducted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
