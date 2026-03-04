Washington DC — The White House sought to deny possible US involvement in the bombing of a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, which Tehran says resulted in the killings of over 168 civilians, many of whom were children and staff.

During Wednesday's media briefing, when asked whether the US was behind one of the initial US-Israel strikes on Iran on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of scores of schoolchildren, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, "The Department of Defense is investigating this matter, and I will just tell you very strongly, the United States of America does not target civilians."

It was Leavitt's first press briefing since the US and Israel attacked Iran last Saturday, in which she asserted the US is targeting the "rogue Iranian regime," accusing Tehran of effective propaganda, and adding "unfortunately, many people in this room have fallen for that propaganda."

When asked if she had any evidence that it was not a US strike or if there is any assessment about Israel's role in the school strike, Leavitt responded: "Again, the Department of War is currently investigating this matter. But again, I will reaffirm that the Department of War and the United States Armed Forces do not target civilians, as does the Iranian regime, who kill and execute their own reason."

"So, I would caution you from pointing the finger at the United States of America when it comes to targeting civilians, because that is not something that these armed forces do".

Iranian officials and state television have reported that 168 individuals, mostly children, were killed, and nearly 100 others wounded at the Shajare Tayyiba Elementary School following an attack on the all-girls' elementary school in Minab on Saturday morning.

After the strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the school was "bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils."

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, denounced the massacre as "deliberate" and stated that the US and Israel bombed the school partly to engage Iranian forces in the region with rescue efforts. "To call the attack on the girl's school merely a 'war crime' does not capture the sheer evil and depravity of such a crime," he said.

'Complete' control of Iranian airspace

Leavitt, meanwhile, defended US goals in the joint Israeli-US attacks against Iran amid criticism that Washington has failed to provide evidence for the imminent threat that Tehran posed directly to the US, and that it was fighting "Israel’s war."

"This decision to launch this operation is based on a cumulative effect of various direct threats that Iran posed to the United States of America," Leavitt said.



"Again, this is a rogue terrorist regime that has been threatening the United States, our allies and our people for 47 years and the American people are smart enough to know that," Leavitt said.