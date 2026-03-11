Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the only way to end the ongoing US-Israel war on his country is through recognising Tehran "legitimate rights" and firm international guarantees against "future aggression."

In a post on social media company X, Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that he spoke to leaders of Russia and Pakistan.

"I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US — is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression," he added.

Regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran since February 28 that has so far killed over 1,300 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and wounded over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran has retaliated with fury, using drone and missile strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

It has also effectively shut down the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 percent of the world's oil usually transits to world markets.

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