Japan’s SoftBank Group announced on Saturday that it plans to build a large gas-fired power plant in the US state of Ohio, aimed at supplying energy to support artificial intelligence data centres.

Tech giant SoftBank, a key investor in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, is led by flamboyant CEO Masayoshi Son, a longtime ally of US President Donald Trump.

The natural-gas plant is part of a broader $550 billion Japanese investment in the United States that Tokyo agreed to in exchange for reduced trade tariffs.

Construction of the $33.3 billion power plant with a "large-scale" power generation capacity of 9.2 gigawatts (GW) will take place at the US Department of Energy's Portsmouth site, SoftBank said.

"This is a size bigger than any power plant, I think, in the world," Son said at a ceremony in Ohio to announce the project, on Friday local time.

"At least in the United States, for sure, this is the biggest power generation in one location," he added.

The goal is to develop "the smartest intelligence in the world," Son said.