President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency defence cabinet in Paris on Thursday to discuss US President Donald Trump's stated intent to acquire Greenland and nationwide protests in Iran.

The crisis meeting, confirmed by a French official, was scheduled to begin at 0700 GMT.

Allied nations, including Germany, Norway and Sweden have begun deploying troops to Greenland in a show of support to Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The deployment follows a high-stakes meeting between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials, indicating that there were still fundamental, if not intractable, differences between how Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk see the island's future.