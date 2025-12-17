The US Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)—a $901 billion measure that outlines the Pentagon's policies and spending for 2026.

The Senate approved the bill 77–20 on Wednesday, agreeing to adopt a version already passed by the House earlier this month.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

Key provisions in the 3,086-page bill include $800 million for Ukraine—$400 million for each of the next two years—as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and repealing Caesar sanctions on Syria under the former Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.