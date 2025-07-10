WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
An Israeli official says Tel Aviv will use the 60-day ceasefire to offer a permanent ceasefire that would require Hamas to lay down arms.
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Over the course of the genocide, Israel reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population. / Reuters
July 10, 2025

Israel and Hamas may be able to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal within one or two weeks, but such an agreement is not expected to be secured in a day's time, a senior Israeli official said.

Speaking during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, the official said on Wednesday that if the two sides agree to a proposed 60-day ceasefire, Israel would use that time to offer a permanent ceasefire that would require the Palestinian resistance group to disarm.

If Hamas refuses, "we'll proceed" with the carnage, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The remarks come as the US is pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire deal in the blockaded enclave.

Earlier, the Israeli main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, slammed Netanyahu for invoking the so-called "Morag Axis" in southern Gaza as an obstacle to reaching a truce.

"Netanyahu is placing barriers in front of a deal," Lapid said in a radio interview cited by the public broadcaster KAN.

"Now suddenly, the Morag Axis has become the new cornerstone of our existence?" he added sarcastically.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT Global - Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu's use of 'Morag Axis' to block Gaza truce deal

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 57,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in besieged Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Palestinian authorities in Gaza have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

It has also blocked the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid, and only allowed the controversial US-backed aid group, which was established to bypass the UN aid work and was condemned as a "death trap."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
Hate graffiti targeting Muslims and Palestinians at Maryland high school sparks outrage
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi