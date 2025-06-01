WORLD
Two killed, hundreds arrested in France after PSG Champions League win
During celebrations across country, 192 civilians, 22 law enforcers and seven firefighters were also injured.
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 1, 2025

At least two people were killed and more than 500 arrested in France during celebrations after PSG crushed Italy Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League last night, according to local media.

A 23-year-old man riding a scooter died after he was hit by a car during celebrations in Paris, BFMTV reported, citing the Paris prosecutor’s office on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death during the celebrations in the southwestern town of Dax, it added.

During the celebrations across the country, 192 civilians, 22 law enforcement officers and seven firefighters were also injured, according to the broadcaster.

Some 559 individuals, including 491 in Paris, were arrested, it added.

