The death toll after a landslide hit a bus in India’s Himachal Pradesh state has reached 18, officials said.

Anirudh Singh, a state minister who confirmed the new death toll from the accident in the Bilaspur district, said on the US social media company, X, on Tuesday that authorities are “ensuring all possible support in the ongoing relief and rescue operations.”

A statement earlier from the chief minister’s office said that “there is apprehension that several others may be trapped under the debris.”

It said a rescue operation is "continuing at a war footing level" and “officials have been instructed to deploy the entire machinery.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap.”

“My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

