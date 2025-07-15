Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he intends to nominate current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who Yulia Svyrydenko is replacing, as defence minister, calling his experience vital during the war.

"Denys Shmyhal's colossal experience will definitely be useful in the position of Minister of Defence of Ukraine — it is in this area that the country's resources are currently at their maximum, tasks are at their maximum, and there is a lot of responsibility," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

Zelenskyy said he counted on backing from parliament for the new configuration of his government.

He said Economy Minister Svyrydenko has been offered to take over the premiership, citing her record in boosting Ukrainian production and entrepreneurship.

"I count on sufficient support from the people's deputies for the new configuration of the government of Ukraine. And it is important that the government quickly conducts an audit of all agreements with our partners — what works and what needs to be revised or activated," the president added.

The changes follow his recent meetings with both Shmyhal and Svyrydenko, aimed at restructuring governance to cut bureaucracy, scale up defence production, and redirect resources toward the war effort.