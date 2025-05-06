Bangladesh’s ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to the country from London on Tuesday morning after four months of medical treatment, adding to pressure for its interim leaders to hold elections.

The South Asian country has been under a government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a student-led mass uprising in August last year.

Zia, Hasina’s arch-rival, and her Bangladesh Nationalist Party have been pushing Yunus’ government to hold a national election in December to return the country to democratic rule. It has said the next election will be held in either December or by June next year, depending on the extent of reforms in various sectors.

Crowds gathered outside Dhaka’s main airport to welcome Zia.