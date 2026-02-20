“The truth,” one iconic TV series would have us believe, “is out there.”

For decades, conspiracy theorists, UFO enthusiasts and even the commoner have been seeking the “truth” about so-called alien life, accusing authorities of hiding evidence of the existence of life beyond Planet Earth.

The “truth” might finally be upon us.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he is directing the federal agencies to “identify and release” all government files related to so-called aliens, extra-terrestrial life, unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Citing “tremendous interest” in the topic, Trump said that the files would cover “any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters”.

The directive follows years of public curiosity and congressional hearings on UAPs. The Pentagon has denied finding any evidence of extraterrestrial life.

The announcement – which follows recent commentary by former US president Barack Obama – has reignited global fascination in a topic that blends science, culture, and politics.

Famous ‘sightings’ of extra-terrestrial objects

Reports of strange objects in the sky date back centuries, but modern UFO sightings exploded in the mid-20th century.

The 1947 Roswell incident in New Mexico remains the most famous: debris from a crashed object was initially described by the US military as a “flying disc”.

The story quickly grew into claims of a downed alien spacecraft and recovered bodies, even though officials later attributed it to a weather balloon from a secret project.

Roswell has since become a symbol of government cover-ups , attracting thousands to annual festivals .

In 1961, Betty and Barney Hill claimed abduction by humanoid beings who performed medical examinations aboard a UFO. Their story popularised the abduction narrative and influenced how we imagine alien encounters.

The 1980 Rendlesham Forest incident in the UK involved US Air Force personnel reporting strange lights and a metallic object in the forest. Witnesses described radiation and physical traces, while sceptics pointed to a nearby lighthouse or experiments to harness an energy field in the forest.

The 1997 Phoenix Lights saw thousands in Arizona witness distinct V-shaped lights hovering silently. Officials blamed military flares, but many remain unconvinced.

Other notable cases include the 1994 Ariel School sighting in Zimbabwe, where dozens of children reported a UFO and beings with large eyes, and the 1977 Broad Haven event in Wales, involving schoolchildren and a silver craft.

What does science say?

Scientists approach extraterrestrial life with cautious optimism that emphasises probability over proof.

The Drake Equation (1961), created by astronomer Frank Drake, estimates the number of “communicative civilisations” in the Milky Way, the galaxy including our solar system, by considering factors like star formation, habitable planets, and the likelihood of intelligent life.

But the equation yields no concrete answer, given the large number of unknown variables. In simpler words, the number of intelligent civilisations can range from zero to thousands.

While the Drake Equation aims to come up with a specific number for intelligent civilisations on other planets, the Fermi Paradox asks one simple question: If the universe is so vast and old, where has Earth never been visited by aliens?

Explanations vary. One reason can be the immense distance between Earth and the other planet hosting another intelligent civilisation.

Or perhaps there was intelligent life somewhere that progressed so much that it went into the self-destruction mode.

NASA has confirmed over 5,000 exoplanets – a planet that orbits a star outside the solar system – since the 1990s, many in potentially habitable zones where liquid water can exist.

The James Webb Space Telescope – the largest telescope in space capable of viewing objects too old, distant, or faint – now searches for biosignatures like oxygen in exoplanet atmospheres.

Astrobiology missions are looking at Mars, Europa, and Enceladus for signs of microbial life .

While simple life seems plausible, the existence of intelligent extra-terrestrials remains speculative .

SETI, a US-based non-profit that searches for life beyond Earth, continues scanning for radio signals. But no evidence has emerged so far.

Most scientists agree that there is no conclusive proof of alien life, even though the universe’s massive scale makes the existence of life elsewhere statistically possible.