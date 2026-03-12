The statement from Iran’s Minister of Sport Ahmad Donyamali on Wednesday that his country could not take part in a World Cup being co-hosted by the United States offered the clearest indication yet of the potential for a first withdrawal from global football's showpiece event in the modern era.

While that has not officially happened at this point, minds at football's global governing body FIFA must now address more urgently the prospect of having to replace the Iranians in the tournament kicking off in the US, Mexico and Canada in early June.

Donyamali said it would be impossible for Iran to take part after air attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28 killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering a region-wide conflict that shows no sign of abating.

While it always seemed counter-intuitive that Iran would take part in a World Cup while at war with one of the co-hosts, FIFA were on Tuesday still clearly banking on Team Melli lining up for their first group game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

Only a few hours before Donyamali's statement, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino trumpeted an assurance from Trump that Iran was "welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States".

A withdrawal would be governed by Article Six of the World Cup regulations, which, while stipulating a series of financial penalties for such a move, also states that FIFA would be at liberty to call up any nation it chooses to fill the void.

"There's no modern precedent for this and, according to FIFA's own tournament regulations, they have full discretion to do whatever they want in the case of a team withdrawing," James Kitching, FIFA's former Director of Football Regulatory, told Reuters.

"That means, for example, a team that withdraws wouldn't have to be replaced by a team from the same confederation, or even replaced at all. Whether either of those scenarios would be politically tenable is a different question.

"The tournament regulations also provide disciplinary sanctions for any federation whose team withdraws. However, if Iran withdrew for any reason related to this current conflict, I doubt FIFA would impose any sanctions given the circumstances."

The Iranians qualified for a fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year, and a replacement from the world's most populous continent would make most sense, even if that is not as straightforward as it may seem.

Related TRT World - Iran rules out World Cup participation, sports minister declares

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