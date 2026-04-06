WAR ON IRAN
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EU chief labels US-Israeli strikes on Iran civilian infrastructure 'illegal'
EU chief Antonio Costa said that after five weeks of war in the Middle East, it is clear that only a diplomatic solution will settle its root causes.
EU chief labels US-Israeli strikes on Iran civilian infrastructure 'illegal'
Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable, Costa, the president of the European Council, said. / Reuters
April 6, 2026

Striking civilian infrastructure installations during war is illegal, EU chief Antonio Costa has said.

Monday’s warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to devastate civilian infrastructure in Iran if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable," Costa, the president of the European Council, said on X.

"This applies to Russia's war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere. The Iranian civilian population is the main victim of the Iranian regime. It would also be the main victim of a widening of the military campaign," he said.

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"The European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

"After five weeks of war in the Middle East, it is clear that only a diplomatic solution will settle its root causes," he said.

RelatedTRT World - 'Deranged lunatic': US senators slam Trump’s Iran threats as ‘war crimes’
SOURCE:AFP
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