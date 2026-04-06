Striking civilian infrastructure installations during war is illegal, EU chief Antonio Costa has said.

Monday’s warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to devastate civilian infrastructure in Iran if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable," Costa, the president of the European Council, said on X.

"This applies to Russia's war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere. The Iranian civilian population is the main victim of the Iranian regime. It would also be the main victim of a widening of the military campaign," he said.