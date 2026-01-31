US senators have approved a last-minute deal backed by President Donald Trump to avert the worst impacts of an imminent government shutdown, after Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters by immigration agents derailed funding talks.

Lawmakers voted 71-29 on Friday on the package, which includes five long-term appropriations bills, while extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for two weeks to allow negotiations on immigration enforcement.

A shutdown is still set to begin Saturday because the House of Representatives is out of session until Monday, meaning it cannot ratify the upper chamber's agreement before the midnight deadline — making a weekend funding lapse unavoidable.

After federal agents in the state of Minnesota fatally shot American citizen Alex Pretti — the second killing by immigration enforcement officers this month — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he and other Democrats would not back the package unless the appropriations measure that included money for the DHS was removed.

If the House passes the measure early next week, any disruption is expected to be minimal.

There is limited interest in Washington in repeating a lengthy shutdown like the one that stretched on for 43 days late last year.