The UN is paying "very close attention" to the situation between India and Pakistan, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Obviously, we continue to follow the situation with very deep concern," Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

He reiterated condemnation of an attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 victims.

"We again urge both the governments of India and the Government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further," said Dujarric.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbours rose after unidentified gunmen killed 26 people in Pahalgam, including 25 tourists, mostly Indians, and a local.

Rising tensions