China has said its defence and military cooperation with Pakistan was “normal,” urging regional stability in South Asia.

“China and Pakistan are traditional, good neighbours, and cooperation on defence and military is normal cooperation (that) does not target any third country,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing on Monday.

She was responding to questions on ties between Islamabad and Beijing in the wake of the latest hostilities between India and Pakistan, which fired missiles across the border in May.

“The judgment varies from person to person,” Mao replied when pressed by a reporter about China’s ties with Pakistan.

As neighbours, the spokesperson said, India and Pakistan “cannot be moved away,” and “we support the two countries for dialogue and consultation to properly handle their differences and disagreements, and jointly maintain the peace and stability of the region.”

“China will continue to play a constructive role to this end.”

Ties with India

On improving ties with New Delhi, Mao said: “China-India relationship is in a critical moment of improvement… of development. We would like to work with India to promote the steady and sound growth of the China-India relationship.”