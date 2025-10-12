Madagascar's armed forces minister on Sunday recognised as the new head of the army an officer chosen by a military contingent siding with protesters who are demanding the departure of President Andry Rajoelina.

General Demosthene Pikulas was installed as Chief of the Army Staff during a ceremony at the army headquarters attended by Armed Forces Minister Manantsoa Deramasinjaka Rakotoarivelo.

Pikulas was chosen by the mutinying CAPSAT unit, which on Saturday joined the demonstrators.

"I give him my blessing," the minister said.