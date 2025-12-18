Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday warned the EU against taking steps that he said would amount to “marching into the war,” voicing opposition to proposals to seize Russian assets and channel funds to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the doorsteps of an EU Council meeting, Orban said he did not want to see the European Union become a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Because I would not like to see a European Union in war; to give money means war,” Orban said.

“I'm just looking for the peace. Because I think what we have to do is to take some steps towards peace, not to war.”

Related TRT World - Hungary calls use of Russian assets for Ukraine loans 'unprecedented provocation'

He questioned calls for additional security guarantees and financial measures targeting Russia, arguing that such steps would escalate the conflict rather than help resolve it.

“Want more guarantees? For what?” Orban said. “The whole idea is a stupid one, to take away the money of somebody.”