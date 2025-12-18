POLITICS
Seizing Russian assets is 'stupid', Orban warns as EU leaders meet to discuss Ukraine funding
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticises EU proposals to confiscate frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, arguing the move would escalate the conflict and undermine efforts toward peace.
Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban arrives to attend a European Union-Western Balkans summit in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2025. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday warned the EU against taking steps that he said would amount to “marching into the war,” voicing opposition to proposals to seize Russian assets and channel funds to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the doorsteps of an EU Council meeting, Orban said he did not want to see the European Union become a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Because I would not like to see a European Union in war; to give money means war,” Orban said.

“I'm just looking for the peace. Because I think what we have to do is to take some steps towards peace, not to war.”

He questioned calls for additional security guarantees and financial measures targeting Russia, arguing that such steps would escalate the conflict rather than help resolve it.

“Want more guarantees? For what?” Orban said. “The whole idea is a stupid one, to take away the money of somebody.”

Orban stressed that the conflict is not the one involving the EU directly.

“There are two countries that are at war. It's not the European Union — they are Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

He criticised proposals to confiscate assets from one side of the conflict and transfer them to the other, warning that this would draw the bloc deeper into the war.

The European Commission has proposed using the blocked assets to provide Ukraine with additional financial and military support through loans in the coming years.

Belgium has raised concerns about the plan, warning of potential legal and financial risks if Russia were to demand the return of the assets.

