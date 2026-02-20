Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council said on Friday that people were killed and injured following unrest it described as attempts to target state institutions in the interim capital, Aden, a day after the newly formed government convened its first meeting there.

In remarks carried by the official Saba news agency, an unnamed source at the council said state leaders had monitored “with deep regret” what he called “acts of incitement and armed mobilisation by elements outside the law, culminating in repeated attempts to attack public institutions”.

The source did not provide further details on the number of dead or injured.

Earlier, Aden’s security committee said armed groups had gathered near the Maasheq Presidential Palace and attempted to storm it, while also confronting security forces.

According to the presidential source, security forces responded to the escalation with “maximum restraint”, dispersing gatherings that sought to block roads and disrupt public order, while “safeguarding sovereign facilities in line with the law”.

He expressed regret over the casualties, describing the events as a coordinated escalation.

The official further accused unnamed parties of financing, arming and inciting the confrontations, and of pushing individuals in civilian clothing into clashes with security personnel.