Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani denied on Monday claims that Tehran had sought to restart negotiations with Washington, declaring that Iran will not engage in talks with the US.

Larijani, through the social media platform X, addressed reports suggesting that Iran had made new initiatives to negotiate with the US.

Referring to a report by Al Jazeera, quoting The Wall Street Journal, that claimed Larijani attempted to resume negotiations with Washington through Oman, he noted: “We will not negotiate with the US.”

In a separate post, Larijani also responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Iran.

Criticising Trump for leading the region into chaos with “empty illusions,” Larijani said: “He is now worried about further losses of American soldiers. With his own delusions, he has transformed the slogan ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American troops for Israel’s lust for power.”