US public approval of Donald Trump's immigration policies has fallen to the lowest level since his return to the White House, amid signs he is losing support among American men on this major policy issue, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Just 38 percent of respondents in the poll, which closed on Monday, said Trump is doing a good job on immigration, a priority issue for the administration. A whopping 62% said otherwise.

The rating is down from 39 percent in a January Reuters/Ipsos poll and from as high as 50 percent in the months shortly after Trump returned to power.

Trump campaigned ahead of his re-election in 2024 on a promise to launch the biggest deportation drive in decades and ordered sweeping immigration raids immediately after he returned to office in January 2025.

Masked agents in tactical gear are now a common sight, and immigration agents have clashed violently with US protesters and activists.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows support for Trump's handling of immigration has fallen significantly among men in recent weeks compared to late last year.

Male voters played an outsized role in Trump's 2024 election victory, and throughout 2025 his immigration approval rating among men stayed close to 50 percent.