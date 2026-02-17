POLITICS
Trump's immigration ratings slide to record low as support among men falls
Public approval of US President's immigration policies has fallen to 38 percent, the lowest level since his return to the White House.
The decline in ratings follows a series of violent clashes between tactical agents and protesters, as well as a fatal shooting in Minnesota. / Reuters
4 hours ago

US public approval of Donald Trump's immigration policies has fallen to the lowest level since his return to the White House, amid signs he is losing support among American men on this major policy issue, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Just 38 percent of respondents in the poll, which closed on Monday, said Trump is doing a good job on immigration, a priority issue for the administration. A whopping 62% said otherwise.

The rating is down from 39 percent in a January Reuters/Ipsos poll and from as high as 50 percent in the months shortly after Trump returned to power.

Trump campaigned ahead of his re-election in 2024 on a promise to launch the biggest deportation drive in decades and ordered sweeping immigration raids immediately after he returned to office in January 2025.

Masked agents in tactical gear are now a common sight, and immigration agents have clashed violently with US protesters and activists.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows support for Trump's handling of immigration has fallen significantly among men in recent weeks compared to late last year.

Male voters played an outsized role in Trump's 2024 election victory, and throughout 2025 his immigration approval rating among men stayed close to 50 percent.

The latest survey showed 41 percent of men give him a thumbs up on the issue.

Among women, Trump's support on immigration has fallen from around 40 percent throughout most of 2025 to 35 percent in the latest survey.

In a rare retreat for Trump, his administration last week said it had agreed to end his hotly protested deportation surge in Minnesota, where immigration agents fatally shot two US citizens.

Trump started his term with his overall approval at 47 percent but in recent weeks his rating has held at 38 percent, unchanged from a Jan. 23-25 poll.

The latest poll, conducted online nationwide, gathered responses from 1,117 US adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

