WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
US, Israel seeking 'disintegration of Iran' — Larijani
Iran's security chief argues that the US is trying to replicate in Iran what it did in Venezuela.
US, Israel seeking 'disintegration of Iran' — Larijani
"I think the most important problem the Americans have is that they do not understand the context of West Asia, especially Iran," said Larijani. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, has said that the United States and Israel were seeking to break the country apart.

"Their issue was... the fundamental disintegration of Iran," said Larijani in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on state TV on Saturday.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US interests across the region.

RECOMMENDED

Larijani said the US was seeking to replicate in Iran a scenario similar to Venezuela, where interim president Delcy Rodriguez has cooperated with it under threat of violence after Washington ousted her President, Nicolas Maduro.

"I think the most important problem the Americans have is that they do not understand the context of West Asia, especially Iran," said Larijani.

"Their perception was that it would be like Venezuela — they would strike, take control, and it would be over — but now they are trapped."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye taking steps to ensure citizens' safety in Mideast: ministry
Azerbaijan evacuates diplomatic missions in Iran after drone attack
Türkiye's Erdogan, Italy's Meloni discuss regional tensions as Mideast crisis escalates
UN declares 'major humanitarian emergency' over spreading Middle East conflict
Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows