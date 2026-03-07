Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, has said that the United States and Israel were seeking to break the country apart.

"Their issue was... the fundamental disintegration of Iran," said Larijani in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on state TV on Saturday.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader Ali Khamenei and triggered a war in the Middle East.

Iran responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US interests across the region.