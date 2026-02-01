WORLD
2 min read
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
The Russian Security Council's deputy chairman praises US President Trump as an effective leader who was seeking peace.
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends an interview in the Moscow region, Russia, January 29, 2026. / Reuters
February 1, 2026

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that European powers had failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine but had inflicted severe economic harm on themselves by trying to do so.

"Europe surprised me a lot," Medvedev said in the interview.

"Because Europe is undermining the foundations of its existence by its own actions. It's just amazing."

Medvedev said that European powers wanted to "inflict a strategic defeat on Russia" but that they had not "achieved anything".

The Russian Security Council's deputy chairman, meanwhile, praised US President Donald Trump as an effective leader who was seeking peace.

RelatedTRT World - US envoy holds 'constructive' talks with Russia ahead of Ukraine peace push
RECOMMENDED

Trump, who has said he wants to be remembered as a "peacemaker" president, has repeatedly said that a peace deal to end the Ukraine war is close, and a new round of US-Russian-Ukrainian talks is scheduled for this week in Abu Dhabi.

Asked if Trump was positive or negative for Russia, Medvedev said the American people had chosen Trump and that Moscow respected that decision.

Medvedev lauded Trump's courage in resisting the US establishment and said the US president's sometimes "brash" style was "effective".

"He is an emotional person, but on the other hand, the chaos that is commonly referred to, which is created by his activities, is not entirely true," he said.

"It is obvious that behind this lies a completely conscious and competent line," said Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home