Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that European powers had failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine but had inflicted severe economic harm on themselves by trying to do so.

"Europe surprised me a lot," Medvedev said in the interview.

"Because Europe is undermining the foundations of its existence by its own actions. It's just amazing."

Medvedev said that European powers wanted to "inflict a strategic defeat on Russia" but that they had not "achieved anything".

The Russian Security Council's deputy chairman, meanwhile, praised US President Donald Trump as an effective leader who was seeking peace.