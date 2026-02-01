Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that European powers had failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine but had inflicted severe economic harm on themselves by trying to do so.
"Europe surprised me a lot," Medvedev said in the interview.
"Because Europe is undermining the foundations of its existence by its own actions. It's just amazing."
Medvedev said that European powers wanted to "inflict a strategic defeat on Russia" but that they had not "achieved anything".
The Russian Security Council's deputy chairman, meanwhile, praised US President Donald Trump as an effective leader who was seeking peace.
Trump, who has said he wants to be remembered as a "peacemaker" president, has repeatedly said that a peace deal to end the Ukraine war is close, and a new round of US-Russian-Ukrainian talks is scheduled for this week in Abu Dhabi.
Asked if Trump was positive or negative for Russia, Medvedev said the American people had chosen Trump and that Moscow respected that decision.
Medvedev lauded Trump's courage in resisting the US establishment and said the US president's sometimes "brash" style was "effective".
"He is an emotional person, but on the other hand, the chaos that is commonly referred to, which is created by his activities, is not entirely true," he said.
"It is obvious that behind this lies a completely conscious and competent line," said Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012.