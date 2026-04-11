April 11, 2026
Russia and Ukraine swapped 175 prisoners of war each on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides.
"On April 11, 175 Russian service members were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 175 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over," the Russian defence ministry said in a post on Kremlin-backed messenger MAX.
This is a developing story and it will be updated…
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SOURCE:AFP