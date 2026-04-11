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Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
Both Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war in equal numbers reflecting rare diplomatic coordination despite continuing hostilities now confirmed
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
Equal number of servicemen returned by Russia and Ukraine. [File photo] / AP
April 11, 2026

Russia and Ukraine swapped 175 prisoners of war each on Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said, in one of the few areas of cooperation between the warring sides.

"On April 11, 175 Russian service members were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 175 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over," the Russian defence ministry said in a post on Kremlin-backed messenger MAX.

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RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, Russia free 200 war prisoners each in swap: officials
SOURCE:AFP
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