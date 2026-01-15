Sweilem Sweilem, a Palestinian director and actor living in Türkiye, is using theatre to convey the tragedy unfolding in Gaza to the world.

Known in Türkiye as Palestinian Selim, Sweilem spoke to Anadolu about his artistic journey, the toll the war has taken on his family, and the creation of his play ‘Gaza Among the Ashes’, which he wrote and directed.

Born in the occupied West Bank and raised in Palestine, Sweilem, 34, said he was involved in sports during his youth, a period in which he developed discipline and a strong sense of struggle.

His bond with art grew stronger through theatre, he added. However, the worsening war conditions and increasing pressure made it impossible for him to continue his artistic work in Palestine.

“I am an actor, I was doing theatre in Palestine, but under the shadow of war, there is no space left for art. Cinema, theatre, production all become almost impossible,” he said.

In 2014, he moved to Türkiye, where he learnt Turkish and continued his artistic training.

“I came to Türkiye to be a source of hope for people in Palestine and to make their voices heard. Türkiye is very precious to me,” he said. “With its Ottoman heritage and its stance, it has always been the banner of the Islamic world for us.”

Sweilem appeared in TRT Documentary productions, short films, the TV series Vefa Sultan, commercials and several theatre plays.

More than 50 relatives killed

Sweilem said that the war in Gaza after October 7 left deep wounds on his family.

“As a Palestinian, I thought about how I could explain to the world what my family there is being subjected to,” he said. “My uncle’s son was killed, and my brother was left paralysed.”

He said that more than 50 of his relatives in Gaza have been killed since October 7.

“This pain is not easy to describe, but remaining silent is even heavier,” he said.

He stressed that, as a Palestinian artist, he does not believe material support alone is sufficient.

Following his belief that theatre is one of the most powerful ways to convey oppression, Sweilem said the idea for the play emerged through collective discussion.

“We sat down with friends and asked, ‘How can we tell this?’ and we decided on theatre. That is how ‘Gaza Among the Ashes’ came into being,” he said.

“The text was written by Emin Ozbey. I directed it and played the leading role. We brought it to the stage together.”

Telling Gaza’s story in Turkish