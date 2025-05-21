US-based YouTube children's content creator "Ms. Rachel" pleaded with world leaders to act following a warning by the UN that 14,000 babies could die in Gaza within 48 hours if Israel does not end its blockade of the territory.

"The UN just warned that 14,000 babies may starve to death within 48 hours. Please everyone say something for these babies. Please leaders, say something," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her holding her own newborn which included a photo of an emaciated Palestinian baby.

“World leaders, please help this baby. Please look at her. Please, please look at her. Just please look at her eyes for one minute.

“If you just look at her, and if you just think about a baby you love, think about a baby you care so much for, there's no way that we all don't know that you can't kill 15,000 kids, and you can't be about to let 14,000 kids starve,” she said.

"Whatever is keeping you from standing up for these kids, who don’t have food and medical care and who have had amputations without anesthesia, whatever is keeping you from saying it, it’s not greater than your humanity," she added.