Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan, who also chairs the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, has highlighted Anatolia's centuries-old cultural heritage and urged stronger international action to protect Gaza.

"Life in Anatolia is a roadmap that shows how sustainable development goals can be realised. Because the doors of Anatolia open to a fertility, accumulation, and skill based on thousands of years of experience," said Erdogan on Tuesday as she hosted the spouses of heads of state and government in New York for the 80th UN General Assembly at the Turkish House (Türkevi Center), as part of ‘The Anatolians’ project under her auspices.

She and other first ladies from various states and governments toured an exhibition organised by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology that showcased Anatolia's millennia-old knowledge, crafts, and cultural heritage combined with modern design.

The exhibition featured around 40 traditional fabrics, handmade carpets, filigree and kazaziye jewellery, ceramic samples, walnut chests, and hand-hammered copperware. Guests passed through themed doors labelled “Cycle,” “Continuity,” “Solidarity,” and “Mastery,” symbolising Anatolia’s production culture.

‘Globalisation throws local cultures into a melting pot’

In her speech, Erdogan said she was delighted to welcome guests on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and introduce them to Anatolia’s rich heritage.

"Every culture, every language, every religion comes together to form a magnificent human symphony. Yet globalisation throws local cultures into a melting pot, leaving the world increasingly uniform, single-voiced, and single-colored."

She stressed that, while over 7,000 languages exist, half are predicted to disappear by the end of the 21st century. The death of a language, she said, signifies the death of a people’s culture, emotions, and worldviews.

Erdogan underlined that only 18% of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals have been achieved.

"As humanity, we seek a path that is fair, waste-resistant, values labour, embraces nature, and fosters peace. The solution is not far—it lies in our civilisation’s roots. The wisdom of Anatolia is a roadmap for sustainable living," she said.

The first lady emphasised that Turkish cuisine itself embodies a zero-waste model and that practices such as ethical production, upcycling, sustainable fashion, natural materials, and supporting women’s labour have been preserved in Anatolia for centuries.