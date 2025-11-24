A federal judge has dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, dealing a blow to US President Donald Trump's efforts to prosecute his political opponents.

District Judge Cameron Currie threw out both cases on the grounds that the US attorney handpicked by Trump who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.

Both indictments were brought by interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan, who was described by Currie in her dismissal rulings on Monday as "a former White House aide with no prior prosecutorial experience."

Top federal prosecutors are subject to Senate confirmation and Currie said Halligan had been unlawfully appointed because her predecessor was also serving in an acting capacity and US law does not allow two successive interim prosecutors.

"All actions flowing from Ms Halligan's defective appointment, including securing and signing Mr Comey's indictment, were unlawful exercises of executive power," the judge said.

"And because Ms Halligan had no lawful authority to present the indictment, I will grant Mr Comey's motion and dismiss the indictment without prejudice."

She made a similar ruling in James's case.

Comey, 64, was charged in September with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding in what was widely seen as retribution by the Republican president against a political opponent.

James, 67, a Democrat who successfully prosecuted Trump for fraud, was indicted the following month on one count of bank fraud and a second one of making false statements to a financial institution.