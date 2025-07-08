More than 6,000 people set off on Tuesday from Nezuk near Sapna on an annual peace march to Srebrenica to honour thousands of Bosniak men and boys killed during the genocide on July 11, 1995.

Participants will walk the 100-kilometre (62-mile) route toward Potocari for the next three days, following the path Bosniaks took 30 years ago in a desperate attempt to reach the free territories in Tuzla or Kladanj.

Survivors are leading this year’s march.

Marchers are expected to arrive in Potocari on July 10, ahead of a collective funeral the next day at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center, where the remains of seven newly identified genocide victims will be laid to rest.

This is the 21st Peace March, marking the 30th anniversary of the genocide in the UN-declared “safe zone” of Srebrenica.

For survivors, the march is a way to process trauma and a responsibility to share their stories with younger generations.

Among participants is Ademir Mesic, joining the march for the 14th time, who said it is difficult each year to walk the path and listen to what survivors endured.

“It is different to hear testimonies from survivors while walking the same route they took,” he said. “The message is that it should never happen again.”

Teens like Edin Djogaz, 16, from Tuzla and Ajna Trapo, 17, from Travnik, also joined the march to honour the victims and preserve the memory of the genocide.

“While walking the path where people were killed, many thoughts cross your mind,” said Trapo.

Hana Malkic, 17, is participating for the first time. “I believe this is the least we can do.”

A memorial of remembrance and resistance to denial