ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
Seven people trapped in South Korea after power plant collapse
The accident reportedly occurred during preparations to demolish the thermal power plant, which has been out of operation.
Seven people trapped in South Korea after power plant collapse
Search and rescue operations were underway according to South Korean authorities. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

At least seven people were reported to be trapped after a power plant structure collapsed on South Korea's east coast, the National Fire Agency said.

The collapse occurred around 2 pm (0500 GMT) on Thursday at Korea East-West Power's Ulsan Power headquarters in the southeastern city of Ulsan, authorities said, after a large structure collapsed.

The National Fire Agency said that two people have been rescued, while at least seven others are believed to be trapped and remain unaccounted for.

Search and rescue operations were underway.

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered all ministries to "mobilise all available personnel and equipment, placing top priority on rescuing those trapped."

RECOMMENDED

Residents were also being evacuated from the area, the prime minister's office added.

The accident reportedly occurred during preparations to demolish the thermal power plant, which has been out of operation.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea protests detention of nationals in US battery plant raid

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians