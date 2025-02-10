Trump and Musk's Controversial Federal Buyout Program Sparks Unrest Among Workers

Washington, DC — In a significant development affecting federal employees, the Trump administration's controversial buyout program has led to widespread uncertainty and unrest among workers. As the deadline for acceptance looms, employees like Emily, a federal worker, find themselves at a critical crossroads. With the choice to either resign and secure guaranteed pay through September 30 or risk termination, many are grappling with the implications of this unprecedented initiative spearheaded by President Donald Trump and his advisor, billionaire Elon Musk.

A Tough Choice for Federal Employees

Emily, who spoke to TRT World under a pseudonym, expressed her dilemma, stating, "I am waiting and watching. Some colleagues who planned to quit have already taken the offer, but many are reluctant." This sentiment is echoed by Rubel, another federal employee, who noted that while some nearing retirement have accepted the buyout, many are hesitant, hoping that ongoing legal challenges might alter the program's fate.

According to the White House, over 65,000 federal workers—representing more than three percent of the total workforce—have accepted the buyout offers since the initiative was announced. The program, which was first introduced on January 28, allows approximately 2.3 million federal employees the option to resign while retaining full pay and benefits until the end of September.

Extended Deadline Amid Legal Challenges

Initially set for February 6, the deadline for accepting the buyout was extended to February 10, following a court order from the District Court of Massachusetts. The "Fork in the Road" email, sent via the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), has become a focal point of contention, as it outlines the terms of the buyout and the conditions under which employees must decide.