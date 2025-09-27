The US State Department has said it would revoke the visa of Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro, who returned to Bogota on Saturday after being accused of "incendiary actions" during a pro-Palestinian street protest in New York.

Petro was in New York for the UN General Assembly, where he fiercely rebuked US President Donald Trump's administration and called for a criminal inquiry into recent US strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean in his Tuesday address.

The Colombian leader shared a video on social media of himself speaking through a megaphone to a large crowd on Friday, calling on "nations of the world" to contribute soldiers for an army "larger than that of the United States."

"That is why, from here in New York, I ask all soldiers in the United States Army not to point their rifles at humanity. Disobey Trump's order! Obey the order of humanity!" Petro said.

‘Pedro incited violence’

The State Department said on social media that Petro had "stood on a NYC street and urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence."

"We will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions," it said.

Petro struck a defiant note after leaving New York for Bogota, saying that he considered himself a "free person in the world."

"I arrived in Bogota. I no longer have a visa to travel to the USA. I don't care," he wrote on social media early Saturday.