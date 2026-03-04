President Donald Trump has said the US Navy could escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary and has ordered Washington to provide insurance guarantees for vessels crossing the Gulf.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had directed the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide "political risk insurance and guarantees" at what he described as a reasonable cost.

"From this moment on, I have ordered the US Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and guarantees, at a very reasonable price, to ensure the financial security of all maritime commercial vessels, especially energy vessels, transiting the Gulf," he wrote.

He added that the coverage would be available to all shipping lines.

"If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD," Trump said.

He also said further measures could follow, adding that US economic and military power was unmatched.