WAR ON IRAN
Trump orders US Navy to escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz
President Donald Trump announces that the US Navy will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, whilst ordering federal insurance for maritime trade.
US may escort oil tankers through Hormuz Strait, Trump says / AP
16 hours ago

President Donald Trump has said the US Navy could escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary and has ordered Washington to provide insurance guarantees for vessels crossing the Gulf.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had directed the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide "political risk insurance and guarantees" at what he described as a reasonable cost.

"From this moment on, I have ordered the US Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and guarantees, at a very reasonable price, to ensure the financial security of all maritime commercial vessels, especially energy vessels, transiting the Gulf," he wrote.

He added that the coverage would be available to all shipping lines.

"If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD," Trump said.

He also said further measures could follow, adding that US economic and military power was unmatched.

The remarks come after Iran threatened this week to target vessels passing through the strait, a key shipping route for global energy supplies.

Some oil tankers have reportedly come under attack in the region.

Several marine insurers, including Skuld, Steamship Mutual and North Standard, have informed clients they would terminate coverage for war-related damage in surrounding waters.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime corridor linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is one of the world's most important routes for oil shipments.

Heightened tensions in the region have raised concerns over the security of commercial shipping and the potential impact on global energy markets.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
