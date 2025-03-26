TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish finance minister signals stability in economy
Mehmet Simsek says the resilience of the Turkish economy has increased, with inflation on a downward trend and the current account deficit reduced to sustainable levels.
00:00
Turkish finance minister signals stability in economy
シムシェク氏と中央銀行総裁のファティ・カラハン氏は、火曜日に国際投資家とのビデオ会議を行い、現在の動向に関する質問に回答しました。/ 写真: AA / AA
March 26, 2025

Türkiye's finance minister has signalled growing stability in the country’s economy, saying market volatility has significantly decreased and that he expects the effects of recent developments on the economy to be temporary and limited.

His remarks came as Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan held a video conference on Tuesday with international investors and answered their questions on current developments.

Around 4,500 investors from North America, the UK, other European countries and the Middle East showed great interest in the one-hour meeting, according to a statement from the ministry of finance.

RECOMMENDED

During the meeting, Simsek said that all necessary steps were taken as soon as possible for the healthy functioning and efficiency of the markets, and added that necessary steps would be taken in the coming period as needed.

With the economic program implemented, the resilience of the Turkish economy has increased, inflation is on a downward trend, the current account deficit has fallen to sustainable levels, and fiscal discipline has strengthened, Simsek said.

He also stressed that the policies towards achieving price stability and structural transformation, which are the main objectives of the program, will continue with determination.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say