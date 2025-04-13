Ecuadorans are voting Sunday in a too-close-to-call presidential election that pits incumbent Daniel Noboa against a charismatic leftist challenger, after a campaign plagued by drug-related violence.

The 37-year-old president narrowly won February's first round, but not by enough to avoid another duel against a resurgent Luisa Gonzalez, who is bidding to become Ecuador's first woman president.

The election has been dominated by anger over the lackluster economy and cartel violence that has transformed Ecuador from one of the safest countries in Latin America into the most deadly.

In the volcano-ringed capital Quito, early voters wrapped up against the Andean morning chill and flocked to the polling stations.

In total about 13.7 million Ecuadorans are obliged to vote.

"I think Ecuador is divided, but I think we all understand we are in a situation where we have to unite, whoever is leading the government" said 21-year-old architecture student Camila Medina.

On the eve of the ballot, Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency in the capital and several provinces, underscoring the tense state of affairs.

This once-peaceful nation averaged a killing every hour at the start of the year, as cartels vied for control over cocaine routes that pass through Ecuador's ports.

Noboa, the guitar-strumming son of a billionaire banana magnate, has staked his political fortunes on "iron fist" security policies designed to snuff out the gangs.

He has deployed the military to the streets, captured drug capos and invited the United States to send special forces.

By contrast, 47-year-old single mother Gonzalez has pitched herself as a political everywoman, born to a humble family and laser-focused on improving the lot of poor Ecuadorans.

She may have a growing constituency. Rampant bloodshed has spooked investors and tourists alike, fueling economic malaise and swelling the ranks of Ecuador's poor to 28 percent of the population.

'Born with a problem'

Ecuador faces two very different paths depending on which candidate wins.