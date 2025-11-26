WAR ON GAZA
'We play to bring joy:' Palestine see off Libya to qualify for Arab Cup
The Palestinian team won 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw against the Libyan team.
Palestine's Oday Dabbagh and Ahmad Al Qaq celebrate after winning the penalty shootout / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Palestine have edged Libya 4-3 on penalties to secure a place in the Arab Cup, bringing joy to Palestinians in the wake of the genocide in Gaza, to join hosts Qatar, Tunisia and Syria in Group A for the tournament beginning in December.

The playoff on Tuesday in Doha ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before Palestine held their nerve in the shootout to reach the 16-team tournament.

"This was the toughest playoff match," coach Ihab Abu Jazar told Al Kass TV. "Libya are strong. Our circumstances and absences made it harder, but we are proud. Football is one of the few things that can bring happiness to Palestinians."

"We are different from other teams. They play to compete, but we play for two goals: to send messages through football and to develop Palestinian football. Our team has become a big name in Asia and was close to reaching the World Cup playoff.

"We play for more than trophies – we play to send a message and bring joy to our people," he added.

Both teams created chances in regular and extra time but failed to convert, sending the game to penalties.

'Source of pride'

Forward Oday Dabbagh said fatigue was a factor after several players had club matches 48 hours earlier.

"God helped us in the shootout. The team is improving, and more players are going abroad," he added.

Captain Musab Al-Battat said qualifying for the Arab Cup was "a source of pride," adding "just making Palestinian children smile is an achievement for every player."

Despite the Israeli genocide and devastation in Gaza, Palestine has continued to progress on the pitch. The team came close to reaching Asia's World Cup playoff and has already secured a spot at the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Arab Cup runs from December 1-18.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
