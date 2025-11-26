Palestine have edged Libya 4-3 on penalties to secure a place in the Arab Cup, bringing joy to Palestinians in the wake of the genocide in Gaza, to join hosts Qatar, Tunisia and Syria in Group A for the tournament beginning in December.

The playoff on Tuesday in Doha ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before Palestine held their nerve in the shootout to reach the 16-team tournament.

"This was the toughest playoff match," coach Ihab Abu Jazar told Al Kass TV. "Libya are strong. Our circumstances and absences made it harder, but we are proud. Football is one of the few things that can bring happiness to Palestinians."

"We are different from other teams. They play to compete, but we play for two goals: to send messages through football and to develop Palestinian football. Our team has become a big name in Asia and was close to reaching the World Cup playoff.

"We play for more than trophies – we play to send a message and bring joy to our people," he added.

Both teams created chances in regular and extra time but failed to convert, sending the game to penalties.