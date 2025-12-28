Illegal Israeli settlers attacked and damaged Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, local sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that a group of Jewish settlers stormed two houses in Hawara town, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and spray-painted threatening messages on walls.

Two Palestinian vehicles were also burnt in the attack.

According to the official news agency Wafa, a third car was burned by illegal Israeli settlers in the Al Jaba town of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Another group of illegal settlers raided Turmus Aya town in northeastern Ramallah, attacking private property and stealing doors of houses under construction, Wafa said.