Illegal Israeli settlers storm Palestinian towns and destroy property in occupied West Bank
Illegal Israeli settlers raided Palestinian towns, burned cars and stole property amid rising attacks in the occupied West Bank.
A Palestinian, stands near cars burnt in an attack by illegal Israeli settlers, in the occupied West Bank (FILE) / Reuters
December 28, 2025

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked and damaged Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, local sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that a group of Jewish settlers stormed two houses in Hawara town, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and spray-painted threatening messages on walls.

Two Palestinian vehicles were also burnt in the attack.

According to the official news agency Wafa, a third car was burned by illegal Israeli settlers in the Al Jaba town of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Another group of illegal settlers raided Turmus Aya town in northeastern Ramallah, attacking private property and stealing doors of houses under construction, Wafa said.

Mounting attacks on Palestinians

According to the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and property in the occupied West Bank in November.

The number of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank reached about 770,000 in more than 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts by the end of 2024, official Palestinian data showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in both the occupied West Bank and the occupied East Jerusalem.

